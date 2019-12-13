HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The United States' 2020 defense policy bill includes nearly $100 million for the Department of Defense's developing missile replacement program headquartered at Hill Air Force Base.
Earlier this week, the House of Representatives passed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, a nearly 2,000-page bill that authorizes more than $738 billion to be spent on American defense programs. The bill includes $97 million for two missile storage warehouses and a new office to be built at Hill.
The new infrastructure is tied to Air Force's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. The United States’ current land-based ballistic missile force is currently made up of some 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Air Force is upgrading the missiles, their rocket motors and other components, but plans to replace them through the GBSD program by about 2029.
According to the Congressional Research Service, the entire program will cost more than $80 billion and run for 30 years. The total cost includes the acquisition of missiles, new command and control systems, and another renovations of launch control centers.
The program is a response to what some lawmakers and DoD officials call the nation’s deteriorating nuclear infrastructure and the aging Minute Man III weapons system. The military has prioritized nuclear modernization as critical to maintaining America’s military prowess.
The Northrop Grumman Roy Innovation Center at Hill will serve as headquarters for lead GBSD program contractor Northrop Grumman. The facility broke ground in August and it's anticipated the program will bring more than 2,500 new jobs to Hill and Northern Utah.
In October, Hill's 75th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Jon Eberlan told members of the Utah Veterans and Military Affairs Commission that the GBSD program will be the largest source of growth across on the base during the next half decade.
The 2020 NDAA also includes a 3.1% pay increase for members of the military and authorization for the DoD to purchase some 90 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, said Hill should expect an increased workload based on the authorization. The base's Ogden Air Logistics Complex is the main maintenance hub for all of the U.S. military's F-35s.