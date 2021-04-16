HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Last week, the military announced it would begin taking immediate action to combat extremism in its ranks, and officials from Hill Air Force Base say the Northern Utah installation is following suit.
On April 9, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo announcing immediate actions that will be taken by the Department of Defense to counter political extremism within its operation.
Those actions include an internal review and update of the DOD's definition of political extremism and what constitutes extremist behavior. Military departments will also add provisions to their service member "transition checklists" to include training on the potential targeting of military by extremist groups, and will create a new mechanism that allows veterans to report any potential contact with an extremist group.
Screening questionnaires for potential enlistees will also be reviewed and updated and the DOD plans to commission a study on extremist behavior in the military, hoping to gain a fuller grasp of the issue, allowing the military to take further, more specific action from there.
The DOD's action stems from some high-profile examples of extremism among military members that raised eyebrows during 2020 and into 2021 — most notably the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building this year. According to the Military Times, more than two dozen people affiliated with the U.S. military were charged in crimes stemming from the attack. Among those charged were a Virginia Army National Guardsman, a Navy officer and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.
Though the capitol attacks were the most visible, other acts of extremism in the military, on both sides of the political aisle, have occurred in recent months. One case involves Hill specifically.
On Feb. 23, Larry Raynold Williams Jr., a former airman at Hill, was discharged from the Air Force. Williams is facing trial for allegedly destroying a police car during a Salt Lake City riot last year.
Prosecutors said in an indictment that Williams and four other people participated in the destruction of a Salt Lake City police car during a civil rights protest on May 30, 2020, that turned violent. In charging documents, prosecutors included a video and photos that allegedly show Williams, wearing a military gas mask from Hill, throwing burning fabric into the police vehicle.
In an email, Hill's 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office Operations Chief Kendahl Johnson said the Air Force provides training on prohibited activities as outlined by the DOD, which begins when people join the military and is continued throughout their careers. He said the Pentagon provides direction, but training is conducted at the major command, installation and unit level. Johnson said that last month, Hill units participated in a DOD required extremism stand-down. The stand-down focused on defining extremism and common pathways to it, along with what is considered impermissible behavior.
"The department of the Air Force as a whole continues to focus on ensuring all airmen are trained and educated on combating and rejecting extremism, to include training on impermissible behavior and reporting procedures related to extremist activities," Johnson said in the email. "The Department of Defense and the Department of the Air Force do not tolerate extremists in our ranks."