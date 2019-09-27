HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The director of Hill Air Force Base's ever-changing military testing and training ground will speak to the public Saturday.
Col. Daniel Gable, commander of Hill's Utah Test and Training Range, will speak at 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Rd., as part of the Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah's "Plane Talk" series.
As commander of the UTTR, Gable is responsible for supporting over 1.8 million acres of Department of Defense range land. Located in northwestern Utah and eastern Nevada, the UTTR features the largest contiguous piece of “special use airspace” in the United States, according to a fact sheet from Hill. The facility has an annual operating budget of more than $30 million and has equipment and assets valued at about $1 billion.
Utah military insiders have consistently preached the range as an asset that helps keep Hill viable. The UTTR has undergone several major changes over the last few years and there are more developments on the horizon.
In 2016, the range was expanded by more than 625,000 acres. The expansion included eight pieces of land situated immediately outside the installation’s former boundary in rural Box Elder, Tooele and Juab counties.
Created by an act of Congress, the expansion deal allowed the Air Force to use land owned by the state of Utah or the Bureau of Land Management, to create “buffer zones” for range activities, namely testing “next generation” weapons, like the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, the F-22 and long range strike bombers.
Hill provides maintenance depot for both the F-35 and the F-22, and operates the Air Force’s first operational F-35 unit. Hill’s 388th and 419th Fighter Wings will eventually share 78 F-35s and both wings conduct regular training missions at the UTTR.
This year, the Air Force wants to start flying drones at the UTTR.
The Department of Defense is now accepting public comment on a draft environmental assessment related to a plan to test unmanned aircraft at the west desert testing range. The Air Force wants to establish a restricted area of airspace at the UTTR to operate the drones and to set-up facilities that will allow them to launch, control, recover and maintain the unmanned aircraft.