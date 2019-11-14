HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In January, the Department of Defense is implementing a major expansion to a program that allows veterans to use commissaries, recreational facilities and other benefits at federal military installations.
And that means a lot more Utah veterans will have access to those services at Hill Air Force Base.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the DoD will expand is Commissary, Military Exchange, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program at all U.S. military installations. The expansion was included in the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for 2019.
According to a DoD press release, the program will expand to include all veterans with service-connected disabilities, veterans who are Purple Heart recipients, veterans who are former prisoners of war, and individuals who are the primary family caregivers of eligible veterans.
The DoD says the expansion will extend program eligibility to over 4.1 million new veterans nationwide. According to the release, the department expects little to no impact on current members of the program at most locations.
“These new privileges recognize the service and sacrifice of these veterans and those that care for them,” said A.T. Johnston, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy.
The DoD says that federal law will require new members of the program to be charged a small user fee to offset the increased expense incurred by the Department of the Treasury for processing credit and debit cards.
Hill’s commissary is open not only to all active-duty employees on base, but also to select military retirees — a group that will now be expanded. In addition to traditional grocery items, the commissary has a bakery and a deli and offers custom cakes, fresh sandwiches to go, rotisserie chicken and even sushi.
According to a Defense Commissary Agency study, commissary patrons save an average of more than 30 percent on their grocery bills. That level of savings amounts to about $4,500 per year for a family of four that regularly shops in a commissary. Customers also receive substantial additional savings through special sales and coupons, according to DeCA.
In 2006, Hill opened its $13 million, 72,000-square-foot Warrior Fitness Center. The two story facility features yoga and pilates classes, exercise rooms, locker rooms that include steam rooms and saunas, racquetball courts, a juice bar, a 40-foot by 25-foot rock climbing wall, an indoor running track, two NCAA-regulation-style basketball courts and administrative space.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were just under 15,000 veterans living in Weber County between 2012 and 2016. There was another 18,000 in Davis County and even more scattered in smaller counties like Box Elder, Morgan, Cache and Rich.
The most current numbers from the Census Bureau show Utah’s veterans population to be around 144,000. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the state has around 152,000 veterans.
But an independent Utah database, which uses the Utah Department of Information Technology and analyzes information from the Department of Workforce Services and the Utah Drivers License Division, shows the state has approximately 180,000 veterans.
For more information on the DoD’s program expansion, go to https://download.militaryonesource.mil/12038/MOS/Factsheets/expanding-access-fact-sheet.pdf.