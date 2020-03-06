HILL AIR FORCE BASE — As Utah's largest single-site employer and with airmen regularly deploying overseas, Hill Air Force Base officials say there haven't been issues on base with the coronavirus, but they're monitoring the situation closely.
Between its government civilian, active-duty Air Force and military contractor workforce, Hill employs about 25,000 people, according to an annual Economic Impact Statement released by the base earlier this year. And as the home for the Air Force's first combat-capable F-35 unit, deployment cycles on base have picked up over the past several years, with airmen leaving the country for a time, then coming back to Utah.
In November, airmen from the 388th and 419th fighter wings’ 34th Fighter Squadron deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, supporting the United States Air Force Central Command mission in the Middle East.
Micah Garbarino, spokesman for Hill's 388th FW, said the squadron is currently deployed to the Air Force Central Command region, which covers the area from the Horn of Africa through the Persian Gulf region, into Central Asia. Right now, Garbarino said, it’s Air Force policy not to discuss exact deployment locations.
Since the arrival of the F-35s, Hill airmen also have deployed to places like the Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England; Kadena Air Base in Japan; Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho; Aviano Air Base in Italy and completed several other combat exercises and training missions.
Garbarino said the Department of Defense, in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control, have issued prevention guidelines, and commanders of individually affected geographic commands have also issued guidance to their forces.
For the past six weeks, defense leaders have been meeting to plan for any possible scenario with the virus that first surfaced in China, according to a DoD press release.
"We've issued a variety of ... directives advising the force on how to deal with coronavirus," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in the release.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the military has existing plans to combat an infectious disease outbreak, and those are being executing right now.
As for the sprawling, nearly 7,000 acre installation in Davis and Weber counties, Hill spokesman Donovan Potter said base leadership is continually monitoring the situation closely.
"We are working closely with the Utah Department of Health on information about the current status of the coronavirus in the state of Utah," Potter said. "We are keeping our base employees informed with the most current information about the disease and preventive measures as it comes from the Department of Defense and the Center for Disease Control. The current emphasis is planning, prevention and education."
According to a DoD press release, so far, "few DoD personnel have been affected." In the event of widespread outbreak, the DoD could limit access to installations, cancel military exercises and implement quarantines.