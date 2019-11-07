As Veterans Day approaches, a number of events, ceremonies and special deals are being offered to those who have served their country in the armed forces:
VETERANS PARADE/HONOR CEREMONY
This event honors all men and women who have served and are currently serving in the Armed Forces, 11:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
FIELD OF HONOR
Follow the Flag North Ogden is hosting a flag display honoring veterans in the community, daily through Nov. 12, at the city offices, 505 E. 2600 North, North Ogden. FREE.
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
A way to honor those who have served along with their families, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Davis High School, 325 S. Main, Kaysville. FREE.
USO CELEBRATION
Event honoring veterans, featuring The Benson Sisters singing trio, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Brigham City Senior Center, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City. FREE.
IN HONOR
A special Veteran's Day program featuring the center’s resident bald eagle, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
VETERANS DAY CONCERT
“D-Day: Commemorating 75 Years,” the 64th annual Veterans Day Concert features Utah National Guard’s 23rd Army Band and Granite School District Choirs, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Salt Lake Tabernacle at Temple Square, 50 N. Temple, Salt Lake City. FREE.
WWII EXHIBIT
The WWII Era Preservation Society is holding an exhibit from World War II, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Legacy House of Bountiful, 79 E. Center St., Bountiful. FREE.
VETERANS DAY WEEKEND
Natural History Museum of Utah is offering free admission to former members of the U.S. military, plus one additional guest, Saturday-Monday, Nov. 9-11, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 S. Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. I.D. required. 801-581-6927.
VETERANS DAY PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Breakfast, free to all former and active-duty military, honors those who served in the community, 7-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Grounds for Coffee Morgan, 167 N. Commercial St., Morgan. All others pay $5/adult plate, $3/child plate. Breakfast proceeds and tips go to Labs for Liberty to help pay the training costs for a service dog for a veteran. 801-821-4003.
PLANE TALK
The weekly Plane Talk at Hill Aerospace Museum will feature Bill Love — a former Air Force Ranger, retired aircraft painter, museum volunteer — who will talk about his recent F-16 orientation flight at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. 801-825-5817. FREE.
VETERANS DAY AT ROY ELEMENTARY
Celebrate Veterans Day with students at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Roy Elementary School, 2888 W. 5600 South, Roy. FREE.
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER
Local veterans are invited for a free dinner, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Box Elder Eagles 2919, 912 N. Main St., Brigham City. 435-734-9031. FREE.
VETERANS PROGRAM
Dennis Howland, a veteran who works with the Layton City Vietnam Memorial Wall, will offer a presentation, 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Avamere at Mountain Ridge, 1885 Skyline Drive, South Ogden. Hill Air Force Base color guard will also present the colors. 801-475-5111. FREE.
CHILI COOK OFF
Celebrate Veterans Day weekend with a chili cook off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Gigs Tavern, 975 W. 24th St., Ogden. Bring your own entry, or come try them all and cast your vote. 801-564-9215. FREE.
VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST
Enjoy eggs, bacon, sausage and potatoes, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 9, Ken Garff Buick GMC of Riverdale, 900 W. Riverdale Road, Riverdale. 801-528-9710. FREE.
MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY
Soldiers, veterans and their immediate families receive free admission with valid military I.D. on Monday, Nov. 11, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. 801-584-1700.
VETERANS DAY DISCOUNTS
Military members invited to show their I.D. for 20% off a purchase on Monday, Nov. 11, at Striders Layton, 1776 N. Hill Field Road, No. 4, Layton. 801-728-9121.
LEGENDARY SALUTE APPRECIATION
A day of appreciation for police, firefighters, EMS, military and veterans on Nov. 9, Cabela’s, 391 Cabela Drive, Farmington. Posting ceremony at 9:15 a.m., free coffee and doughnuts 9-10 a.m., free hot dogs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Discount merchandise for veterans. 801-939-3700.