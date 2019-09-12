HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The team in charge of showing off the F-35 Lightning II is moving to Hill Air Force Base.
According to a Hill press release, the Air Force’s lone F-35A Demonstration Team will soon be reassigned to the 388th Fighter Wing and is scheduled to perform during the 2020 airshow junket.
The team, which features a single F-35, is currently stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. Upon moving to Hill, the demonstration team will perform at approximately 20 shows next year, from March through November, according to the release.
A new pilot and team are in the process of being selected from a pool of current members of the 388th. The team’s schedule is also being built. Airshow coordinators interested in booking the F-35A demonstration team should send requests to acc.a3ta@us.af.mil.
Moving the demo team to Hill makes sense, according to 388th Commander Col. Steven Behmer. Hill was selected as home for the Department of Defense's first combat F-35 unit in 2013 and began accepting combat-ready jets in 2015. The two fighter wings will have a full complement of 78 jets before the year is out. Hill’s Ogden Air Logistics Complex also performs maintenance on all Air Force F-35s.
"As the first Airmen to fly the F35A operationally every day and deploy it into combat, we know what it can do," Behmer said in the release. "We’re excited to be able to demonstrate that power, speed and maneuverability to audiences around the world."
The new F-35 demo team will likely participate at the next "Warriors Over the Wasatch" Air and Space Show at Hill. Typically held in June, Hill’s air show is held every other year and the two-day event regularly draws more than 500,000 visitors. Exact dates have not been set, but the show is expected to take place sometime in the summer.