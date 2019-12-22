LAYTON — A handful of Northern Utah communities are set to receive a joint federal grant that will help to ensure future development doesn’t encroach on the mission of Hill Air Force Base.
The Department of Defense is offering up a $385,000 grant for local cities to develop a cooperative “Compatible Use Plan.” Lon Crowell, Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development for Layton, said his city was selected by the DoD to administer the grant and develop the plan. Crowell said the plan will study seven primary areas: land use, transportation, airspace, infrastructure, security, environment and economic development.
Crowell said the information gathered through this process will be a valuable guide and resource for local development and land use issues that may impact Hill, and for developing operations on the base.
“This grant is significant,” Crowell said. “(It) will facilitate something that we — meaning the base and the surrounding communities — could not have financially accomplished on our own.”
According to an announcement for the grant on the Federal Register, the plan will address instances where civilian activities might impair the utility of Hill and will ensure local civilian development does not negatively impact the base’s missions, test facilities and training ranges. The plan will also identify development initiatives for local communities to provide for the quality of life for airmen and their families.
Along with Hill and Layton, communities participating in the plan include Clearfield, Clinton, Ogden, Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden, South Weber, Sunset, Uintah and Washington Terrace. The effort will also include Davis, Weber, and Tooele counties. Tooele is included because it’s home to Hill’s Utah Test and Training Range, a significant part of the base’s operation.
Crowell said the entities involved with the plan will be required to provide a 10% match to the grant. The Utah Defense Alliance will commit $5,000 toward the local match.
After reviewing multiple proposals, the Layton City Council approved an agreement with Matrix Design Group earlier this month. The consulting firm will help guide the process.