HILL AIR FORCE BASE — It’s been more than a four-year process, but Hill Air Force Base now has its full arsenal of F-35A fighter aircraft.
Micah Garbarino, spokesman for the 388th Fighter Wing, said the wing received an F-35A Lightning II Tuesday from defense contractor Lockheed Martin — a jet that marks the final F-35 delivery at Hill and brings the total number of aircraft on base to 78.
“This is a great milestone,” said Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander. “It marks the end of the beginning for us. Since receiving our first aircraft, our airmen, alongside the 419th Fighter Wing, have remained focused on expanding the combat capabilities of the F-35A.”
The first two operational F-35As arrived at Hill in September 2015. Since then, the base has received approximately one to two jets every month. During that time, the two fighter wings have flown more than 17,500 sorties and more than 33,000 flying hours.
The wing’s three squadrons — the 4th, 34th and 421st — each have 24 F-35As, with another six back-up aircraft stored at the base.
Garbarino said airmen from the two fighter wings are deployed on a second combat mission this year. The airmen left in November and are currently stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The group is supporting the United States Air Force Central Command mission in the Middle East. Over the past three years, the wings have also deployed to the European and Pacific theaters and participated in several large-scale Air Force and international combat exercises, Garbarino said.
“Receiving the final aircraft this month is a great way to close out 2019, while looking forward to another year full of new challenges, capabilities, and firsts with the F-35,” said Col. Regina Sabric, 419th Fighter Wing commander.
Hill was selected as the Air Force’s preferred home for the F-35 in December 2013 after a four-year environmental review process. The base was selected as the Air Force’s first F-35A unit because of the previous fighter experience of the two wings, its proximity to the Utah Test and Training Range, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, the installation’s weather, zoning and airspace.
Garbarino said the operational F-35A mission at Hill AFB added more than 400 personnel and generates an estimated $47 million to the Northern Utah economy every year.