HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Though Hill Air Force Base has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, the Hill Aerospace Museum is now closed indefinitely due to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Robb Alexander, executive director of the Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah, said his office received the closure direction from Col. Jon Eberlan, commander of Hill's 75th Air Base Wing. The closure went into effect Monday, March 16.
A press release from the Heritage Foundation says all events and activities scheduled at the museum have been cancelled or postponed until further notice. The release says the museum will reevaluate its closure status on a weekly basis and will provide the latest updates on the museum website and social media sites.
"The museum’s top priority is the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers and the museum will continue to closely monitor this situation in coordination with Hill Air Force Base and local health officials," the press release reads.
Alexander said despite the closure to the public, the museum will continue its heritage stewardship duties and work with Air Force leadership to minimize risk to its personnel and their families.
Many volunteers who work daily at the museum are retired members of the military and older than 60-years-old. The latter group has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control as at risk for more serious medical complications from COVID-19.
Located on the northwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, about 5 miles south of Ogden, the museum opened in 1984 as a part of the United States Air Force Heritage Program. The museum moved to its current facility in 1991 and hosted its 5 millionth visitor in spring 2019.
The Museum has more than 70 aircraft on display in its two inside galleries and outside air park and features thousands of artifact depicting the history of aviation and the United States Air Force. Located at 7961 Wardleigh Road, admission to the museum is free to the public and normally open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
On base, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Hill's website. The entire installation is currently in "Health Protection Condition Alpha," which means there is "a limited health threat to base personnel that has the potential to rapidly move into an area."
The base has prohibited handshaking, and in hopes of reducing the frequency of contact with hard surfaces, officials are asking units to keep office doors open and cracked unless they need to be closed for security or privacy reasons. Officials are also asking the base populous to reduce time in common-use areas. Supplies are being provided for people to wipe down and sanitize areas upon arrival and prior to leaving, according to the base website.