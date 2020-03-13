HILL AIR FORCE BASE — While officials at the Hill Aerospace Museum eye a major expansion, the facility just received the highest national recognition afforded to museums in the United States.
On March 10, the museum received accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. According to a press release from the Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah, the alliance’s museum accreditation program is the field’s "primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability." Museum Director Aaron Clark said museum staff, federal officials at Hill Air Force Base and members of the aerospace foundation have been working to get accredited for three years.
Robb Alexander, executive director for the foundation, said of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, approximately 1,070 are accredited. The Hill museum is one of only six museums accredited in Utah.
The museum is located on the northwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, about 5 miles south of Ogden. The facility opened in 1984 as a part of the United States Air Force Heritage Program. The museum moved to its current facility in 1991 and hosted its 5 millionth visitor in spring 2019.
The Museum has more than 70 aircraft on display in its two inside galleries and outside air park and features thousands of artifact depicting the history of aviation and the United States Air Force. Located at 7961 Wardleigh Road, admission to the museum is free to the public and open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Museum officials are looking to raise nearly $40 million to build a new gallery hangar at the site — one that would house all of the aircraft that currently sit outside, just south of the museum building, according to Alexander.