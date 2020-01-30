HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base’s “Warriors Over the Wasatch” air show has been set.
This year’s show will take place on June 27-28. Hill spokesman Donovan Potter said the show’s theme is “80 Years of Excellence,” commemorating the installation’s 80-year existence in Northern Utah.
During the show, the normally secure base will be open to the public. Potter said the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Aerial Demonstration Squadron, Air Combat Command’s F-35 Demonstration Team and the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team have been confirmed to perform at the show. A number of other military and civilian aerial demonstrations will also be featured.
In addition to the flying, Potter said there will be dozens of displays of modern and historic military aircraft and equipment. Much like the 2018 show, the base will dedicate a hangar to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education, where some of the largest aerospace companies in the world will have displays as well as interactive activities.
Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing Commander, said the show is “important for our service’s recruiting efforts and affords us the opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our military.”
Hill’s air show takes place every other year. Potter said it’s one of the largest shows in the country and the largest single event in Utah, with regular attendees traveling from surrounding states and Canada.
During the 2018 show, base officials estimated more than 565,000 visitors attended the weekend air show. That was about 15,000 more than the show’s previous attendance record of 550,000.
As the show draws near, information about public transportation, parking, performers and more will be available at www.hill.af.mil/warriors-over-the-wasatch.