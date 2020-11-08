HILL AIR FORCE BASE — After 22 years in the Air Force and four deployments, Arnold Munroe isn't exactly a greenhorn when it comes to combat.
But the Hill Air Force Base Senior Master Sgt.'s prowess on the battlefield was tested earlier this year. And according to the Air Force, he passed with flying colors — earning a Bronze Star and an Air Force Commendation Medal.
A native of Woodland, Washington, Munroe, 42, works as an assistant superintendent of Hill's 388th Maintenance Squadron — part of the outfit charged with keeping the Air Force’s first (and only, for now) fully combat-ready F-35 wing flying. Earlier this year, Munroe deployed with the squadron to the Middle East in support of the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve mission.
Airmen from Hill's 388th Fighter Wing have now served three combat deployments to the area in less than two years.
According to 388th FW spokesperson Micah Garbarino, each of the wing’s three squadrons, alongside reservists from the 419th Fighter Wing, have deployed in support of the Air Force Central Command’s mission at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The 4th FS, which deployed in April 2019, was the first. The 34th FS followed, deploying in October 2019 and returning home in June and July. The 421st deployed in June and returned in October.
The 4th FS’s mission marked the first time the Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II jets performed a real-world combat operation, and the group completed at least two combat strikes on enemy forces. But Munroe's stint with the 34th was noteworthy as well — on the opposite end of the spectrum.
While stationed at a coalition forces military installation in Iraq, Munroe was involved in a series of rocket attacks that took place there from March 11-14.
According to a Department of Defense news release, the first attack was on March 11 and involved several rockets. The attack killed three — two Americans and a British medic — and wounded 14 more. U.S. Central Command officials said that attack was launched by Iranian-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah. On March 14, another rocket attack was coordinated, again striking the coalition compound and wounding five coalition soldiers and two Iraqi soldiers.
While the precise details are still classified, Munroe was involved in protecting coalition forces and in recovery efforts of the wounded during the attacks. On top of that, Munroe was also involved in several "Air Advisor missions" which were conducted outside coalition-controlled area in Iraq, where he helped advise, train, assist, and equip Iraqi forces against ISIS.
Munroe was awarded with the two medals on Oct. 30.
According to the information provided by the Air Force Personnel Center, the Commendation Medal was authorized by the Secretary of the Air Force in 1958. It's given to airmen who have "distinguished themselves by meritorious achievement and service" including "acts of courage which do not involve the voluntary risk of life." The Bronze Star has been awarded since 1944 for "heroic or meritorious achievement or service" during ground combat, according to the AFPC.
Munroe, while proud of his service, is quick to deflect praise.
"Words can’t describe the amount of gratitude and admiration felt for my commander, mentors and most importantly our team ... for creating a culture of looking out for one another," Munroe told the Standard-Examiner. "I am truly blessed to have been deployed with the most dedicated individuals and consider it a privilege to call them my friends. I am forever in their debt. I hope to one day pay it forward and honor them."