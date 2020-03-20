HILL AIR FORCE BASE — One confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified at Hill Air Force Base.
“As of March 20: there is 1 confirmed COVID-19 case at Hill AFB,” according to the base website.
In response, Hill has been placed in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo, and the installation commander has declared a public health emergency, the website states.
“The HPCON Bravo declaration will have minimal impact on Hill’s current posture, because the installation has already enacted a large portion of the Bravo measures,” according to the website.
The site explains that the Bravo designation restricts movement of personnel on the installation “as necessary,” and imposes “strict hygiene (no handshaking, wiping of common use items), self-isolation if exposed, and avoidance of risk areas.”
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information become available.