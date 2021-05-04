HILL AIR FORCE BASE — F-35 pilots at Hill Air Force Base will continue night flying operations for the next several weeks.
Micah Garbarino, spokesperson with Hill’s 388th Fighter Wing, said base pilots are scheduled to conduct local night-flying operations on most weekdays, through about the third week of May. Garbarino said most of the flying is scheduled to take place between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. but noted that times could change based on things like weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range and other support elements.
During the flying operations, Northern Utah residents should expect increased noise.
Garbarino said Hill pilots regularly fly a limited number of night hours to meet Air Force proficiency requirements. Hill began night flying operations this year late January and again in February, continuing through mid-April. A Hill fact sheet says base pilots limit flying over densely populated areas, schools, churches and other public buildings. F-35s climb to assigned altitudes as quickly as possible to mitigate noise.