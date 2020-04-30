HILL AIR FORCE BASE — After its money was diverted last year for construction of a southern U.S. border wall, a $28 million construction project at Hill Air Force Base's Utah Test and Training Range has been funded again.
Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, said his office received notification from the Air Force earlier this week that a project to build a new "Consolidated Mission Control Center" at the UTTR in Utah's west desert has been approved for funding.
The project is one of 22 domestic Department of Defense construction projects that will be funded after being put on hold late last year amid the border wall funding shift. In September, the White House announced its plan to divert $3.6 billion in funds, pulled from a range of U.S. military projects, in response to President Donald Trump's February 2018 declaration of a national emergency along the United States' southern border.
"As the DoD promised last year, they have revisited the status of border wall deferred projects," Bishop staffer Devon Murphy said in an email to the Standard-Examiner.
Murphy said the Department of Defense will move forward on the nearly two dozen military construction projects, which span 17 states and total $545.5 million, sometime this year. A memo first obtained by Washington, D.C., news outlets Politico and The Hill, says Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will shift money originally meant for overseas military projects to the stateside work.
Bishop called the announcement "welcome news."
"This is further indication that the DoD realizes the unique value of the Utah Test and Training Range, in conjunction with our missions at Hill Air Force Base, and their (effects) on our military readiness," the congressman said in a statement.
According to the DOD's Fiscal Year 2018 budget, the new UTTR mission control center would be 46,000 square feet and provide real-time air and ground testing for the military's "5th generation aircraft" which includes the F-35. Hill is the Air Force's first operational combat F-35 home.
Bishop said the new facility is needed to maintain fighter pilot combat readiness because without it, the UTTR couldn't effectively support modern weapon system testing.
"Inadequate post mission exercise evaluation" has made it so the Air Force has to repeat training and testing exercises, according to Bishop. The current mission control center at the UTTR exists in a pair of 74-year-old converted warehouses, and current air traffic control and monitoring equipment is becoming obsolete.
According to a fact sheet from Hill, the UTTR is the largest contiguous block of supersonic training airspace in the United States. It's frequently used for the disposal of explosive ordnance, testing of experimental military equipment and ground and air military training exercises. The 388th Range Squadron operates and maintains the range.
In 2016, the range was expanded by more than 625,000 acres, an action that involved eight pieces of land situated immediately outside the installation’s former boundary in rural Box Elder, Tooele and Juab counties. Created by an act of Congress, the expansion deal allowed the Air Force to use land owned by the state of Utah or the Bureau of Land Management to create “buffer zones” for range activities, namely testing next generation weapons like the F-35, the F-22 and long-range strike bombers.
The 2019 fund diversion also took $26 million that had been earmarked for Hill’s Composite Aircraft Antenna Calibration Facility. That project is sill in limbo as it was not among the work selected to receive funds in the latest money shift.