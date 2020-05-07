HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Despite servicewide travel uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of airmen from Hill Air Force Base returned to Utah after a six-month deployment in the Middle East.
According to 388th Fighter Wing spokesman Micah Garbarino, the first wave of airmen from the 34th and 466th fighter squadrons returned Thursday, but an additional group will remain in the region for an indeterminate amount of time. Current Air Force policy prohibits releasing information about exact deployment locations and time tables.
Garbarino said the squadron’s deployment, which started in November 2019, was just the second F-35A Lightning II combat deployment. The group supported the U.S. Air Force Central Command Mission, which covers the area from the Horn of Africa through the Persian Gulf region, into Central Asia.
During the deployment, the airmen performed close air support missions and supplied air and maritime escorts for other U.S. military groups. Lt. Col. Aaron Cavazos, commander of the 34th FS, said the group operated simultaneously from two different bases for more than three months and participated in multi-national exercises, strengthening partnerships with regional allies.
"We’re extremely proud of the mission these airmen carried out during their deployment. It’s what we train for here every day," Col. Steven Behmer, 388th FW commander, said in a statement. "We have a lot of happy families here today. It’s great to have them home and we look forward to the rest of our airmen returning."
The group also includes maintenance personnel from the two fighter squadrons, respective maintenance units and personnel in other support functions.
Garbarino said the returning airmen will be quarantined for 14 days, a precautionary measure being taken amid the novel coronavirus situation. Most of them will quarantine at home with their families, but there is also temporary lodging on base for those who have family members at higher risk, Garbarino said. Behmer said public health officials were on hand upon the group's arrival, and "very specific screening measures" were taken to determine whether airmen would be sent home or to the on-base lodging.
Last month, the Department of Defense extended its “stop movement order,” which halted travel of many department personnel, uniformed and civilian. But the DOD gave waivers for the resumption of travel for several groups of department personnel that were previously suspended, including those on deployments.
"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all the family members who held things together here at home during this difficult time for our nation," said Col. Brian Silkey, acting commander of the 419th Fighter Wing.
Members of the two fighter wings also deployed last year to Al-Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, marking the first time the Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II jets performed a real-world combat mission.