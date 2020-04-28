HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Nearly five years ago, airmen at Hill Air Force Base began forming the Air Force's very first F-35 fighter wing.
And now, beginning this month, some of those same airmen are taking their jets and a half-decade worth of experience and insight to help accomplish the same thing in Alaska.
Micah Garbarino, spokesman for Hill's 388th Fighter Wing, said four F-35A Lightning IIs from the wing left Monday on a four-hour journey across the Pacific Northwest to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.
Garbarino said the group will temporarily integrate into Eielson's 354th Fighter Wing for the next two months, as that installation stands up the Air Force's latest F-35 combat unit.
"From our experience here, we know that when you’re standing up a new program, every day is critical,” said Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander. “By loaning them these four airplanes, we hope it helps fast-forward their ability to train and bring more capability to the Air Force as a whole.”
Eielson received its first pair of Lightning IIs from military contractor Lockheed Martin last week. The Alaska base is scheduled to receive two to three F-35s every month until they top out at 54 aircraft, sometime in early 2022. Garbarino said the Hill F-35 loan has been planned for some time.
"We’re in the initial stages of F-35 operations here, and right now I’ve got more pilots than aircraft,” Col. David Skalicky, 354th Operations Group commander, said in a statement.
Skalicky said his group had been doing regular temporary duty assignments to accumulate the flying hours they'll need, but the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted that plan.
"So the timing of this loan couldn’t be better," he said.
Garbarino said the Eielson pilots need the aircraft to fly four-ship combat training sorties, but maintenance personnel in Alaska also need the jets for hands-on training time. A group of veteran Hill maintainers is also temporarily stationed at Eielson.
"These folks are familiar with the unique requirements of a fifth-generation airplane," said Col. Matthew Powell, commander of Eielson's 354th Maintenance Group. "Everything we’ve learned as an Air Force, from 2015 to now, both the good and the bad, have helped us plan and shape and prepare for what we need to do here."
Hill received its first two operational F-35s in September 2015. The base received approximately one to two jets every month until December 2019, when its full fleet of 78 jets was filled out. Hill's three fighter squadrons — the 4th, 34th and 421st — each have 24 F-35As, with another six backup aircraft stored at the base.