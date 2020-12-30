HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A group of airmen from Hill Air Force Base have been participating in a Department of Defense study to find out how well a watch can detect oncoming illnesses, including COVID-19.
Airmen from Hill's 649th Munitions Squadron have been wearing smart watches made by American technology company Garmin. The watches are purported to alert the airmen when they are showing the initial, often imperceptible, signs of viral infections like COVID-19.
Cynthia Griggs, from Hill's 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office, said in a press release that the unit is among the first in the Air Force to participate in the program, which is being administered by the DOD's Defense Innovation Unit. Established in 2015, the DIU twas founded to help the military capitalize on emerging commercial technologies.
Griggs said the watch works by detecting "biometric indicators" like respiratory and heart rates and sleep data. The watch also has a tool that measures blood oxygen. The airmen at Hill will also wear a ring, made by Finnish tech company Oura, which can track body temperature.
An algorithm known as "Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure," which was developed in tandem by the DIU, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Philips Healthcare, interprets data from the watches, attempting to preemptively recognize an infection or virus.
Other military branches are also participating in the study. According to a news release from the Army, researchers have hypothesized that the devices and the algorithm could be able to alert an individual of an oncoming illness some 48 hours before symptoms develop.
At Hill, airmen in the program are periodically monitored on a secure website. If concerning data emerges, the airmen are notified, potentially separated from other airmen and tested for an illness. The system doesn't specify an illness, but instead enumerates the likelihood of one.
"It’s like a check engine light," said Lt. Col. Naomi Franchetti, 649th MUNS commander.
In a DOD press release, Dr. Joe Frassica, chief medical officer and head of Philips Research North America, said as researchers continue to compile data from the program, the algorithm will be refined. The chief goal of the endeavor, Frassica said, is to help prevent the spread of the disease and also begin early medical intervention for those who may contract it.
With a population of more than 25,000, Hill has been at the forefront of the DOD's effort to learn about and combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In October, the DOD announced Hill was one of four Air Force installations to take part in a phased COVID-19 testing program, which randomly checks military and civilian personnel to identify and contain pockets of the novel coronavirus.