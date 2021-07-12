HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base officials say a recently completed clean energy project will help them reach conservation goals as large-scale expansion continues at the installation.
In late June, Rocky Mountain Power finished work on a new 350 kilowatt-hour solar array, which is located at the northwestern end of the base, near the Hill Aerospace Museum. According to a press release, the power company will own and operate the array for the next 25 years as part of its Blue Sky program, but Hill will add the energy generated to its own power grid.
Power customers enrolled in the Blue Sky program buy renewable energy in 100 kilowatt-hour increments, called blocks. The power company buys renewable energy certificates on the behalf of participating customers, which are then used to develop small-scale renewable projects in communities served by Rocky Mountain. According to an RMP press release, the Blue Sky program has provided more than $10 million in funding for community-based renewable energy projects.
The new Hill project includes a kiosk located inside the museum, which is powered by the array, that displays the equipment's real time energy production. Nickolas King, Hill's energy manager, says the base has an annual goal to reduce energy consumption by 2.5% and water consumption by 2%. He said the new solar array, along with other ongoing energy projects, will be a big part of meeting that goal.
In 2019, Hill entered into a federal energy savings performance contract with Energy Solutions Group that has been used to fund $42 million worth of infrastructure upgrades to 328 buildings at Hill, across more than 9 million square feet. The total contract is worth more than $91 million and will run over 23 years. King said more energy projects are on the horizon at Hill, including working with Rocky Mountain Power to identify ways to reduce energy use in the base’s more than 1,700 buildings and hangars.
Col. Jenise Carroll, commander of Hill's 75th Air Base Wing, said renewable energy will be an important part of Hill's future, with extensive expansion plans already moving forward.
Headquartered at Hill, the Department of Defense's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program will replace the United States’ current land-based ballistic missile force, which is made up of some 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The program will cost more than $80 billion and run for 30 years. The total cost includes the acquisition of missiles, new command and control systems, and large-scale renovations of launch control centers.
Hill officials and members of Utah’s congressional delegation have said the program will bring as many as 4,000 jobs to the area. Currently being built near Hill’s southwest border with Roy, the program will eventually include six new buildings with over 1 million square feet of office and lab facilities. In August 2019, Northrop Grumman broke ground on the Roy Innovation Center, which will serve as future headquarters for Northrop Grumman's work supporting the program.
"We are the third largest energy consumer in the Air Force because of the various missions we have under way here," Carroll said in a statement. "This new renewable energy project adds to the total power generation capabilities we now have on the base. Our missions here have been growing and they have become more and more reliant on energy. We must ensure that we have a resilient source of energy to do our mission when and where needed."