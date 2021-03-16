HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Hill Aerospace Museum and the Falcon Hill Research Park at Hill Air Force Base will both be bolstered by a $41 million funding infusion from the state of Utah.
The Utah Legislature approved the funding during the 2021 general session, money that will be used to relocate Hill’s Roy entry gate; for widening, realigning and building several roads in that general vicinity; building an addition to the museum; and purchasing train right-of-way that runs from Hill to Ogden. Requested by Sen. Gregg Buxton, R-Roy, the initial funding request was for $59 million.
Robb Alexander, executive director of the Aerospace Foundation of Utah, said the request was driven the continued and ongoing growth at Hill’s public/private Falcon Hill Aerospace Research Park.
Last year, Northrop Grumman broke ground on the Roy Innovation Center at the park, which will serve as future headquarters for Northrop’s work supporting the Department of Defense’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. The center is located just south of the museum, near Hill’s border with Roy.
The Air Force is upgrading the missiles, their rocket motors and other components, but plans to replace them through the GBSD program by about 2030. According to the Congressional Research Service, the new program will cost more than $80 billion and run for 30 years. Buxton said the program will bring as many as 4,000 new jobs to the area. The program will eventually include six new buildings at Hill — over 1 million square feet of office and lab facilities.
The Utah Department of Transportation is also planning to widen 5600 South in Roy to two travel lanes each direction with a center turn lane between 3500 West and I-15. The plan also calls for a reconfiguration of the I-15 interchange at 5600 South and bridging the north-south D&RG trail over the roadway where they meet. Access to the museum and the southern end of the base is provided by 5600 South.
The UDOT project would require the aerospace museum’s outdoor aircraft to be moved. Alexander said $12.4 million of the state appropriation will go toward the museum expansion, which would allow the outdoor aircraft to be moved into a new, indoor hangar.
The greater Falcon Hill project is a 550-acre private development, built under an Air Force Enhanced Use Lease, and will feature over 2 million square feet of commercial space in its first phase, with additional phases planned. Hill officials say the development will continue to bring additional jobs and revitalized infrastructure for years to come. According to a base news release, there are plans for 8 million square feet to be developed over the next 25 years, including additional office space, retail outlets, restaurants and hotels.
The lease concept allows the base to convey land to other entities. The money the base makes from leasing out the land is put toward new office space and the demolition of some old World War II-era buildings that have been used as overflow office space at Hill for years. The project includes buildings owned by Hill, which are situated behind a security gate, and buildings that are owned by different tenants and are located outside of the gate and open to the general public.
“We are making tremendous progress,” Base EUL Chief Brent Christensen said in the Hill release. “The recession set us back some, but we are making great strides forward.”