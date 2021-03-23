HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A developing program at Hill Air Force Base is aiming to help federal civilian employees by turning mandatory on-the-job training into college credits.
According to a press release from Hill Air Force Base's 75th Air Base Wing, the Air Force Sustainment Center is working with the Air Force Materiel Command, Air Education and Training Command, and Air University to establish a "university model" program for civilian workers similar to the one that already exists for active-duty airmen.
The Air Force currently operates a program through which certain military training required for active-duty personnel is converted into credit hours that go toward associate degrees with the Community College of the Air Force. Nearly 90 accredited universities across the country are partners in the program, allowing the CCAF credits to transfer to their schools.
The pilot version of the program, tailored to civilians, is now underway at Hill. According to the release, Air Force officials are meeting with higher education institutions to evaluate training and courses completed by federal civilians that could warrant college credits.
"We are so excited about this program because we see a value for blue-collar and technical workers," said Rebecca Delgado, Hill’s senior academic analyst and education services officer. "If we can make this work for civilians like CCAF does for the military, we are improving careers and personal development for our employees."
Leaders in the program are looking to establish a criminal justice associate degree as the first in the program, but the team is working to add additional degree programs. Degrees associated with nondestructive inspection, information technology and quality assurance are in the accreditation process and expected to be available soon.
As the largest single-site employer in both total employees and salary paid out, Hill has a massive civilian workforce. According to the base's 2021 Economic Impact Statement, Hill employs more than 14,000 civilians and another nearly 2,500 government contractors. Hill’s total federal payroll was $1.44 billion in 2020, with nearly $1.1 billion of the total going to civilian employees and military personnel earning nearly $348 million.
And more civilian jobs will be coming to Hill soon.
The Department of Defense's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, which is headquartered at Hill, will replace the United States’ current ground ballistic missile force, which is made up of some 400 Minuteman ICBMs. The full program is estimated to cost more than $80 billion over its 30-year lifespan. Currently being built up near Hill’s southwest border with Roy, the program will eventually include six new buildings with over 1 million square feet of office and lab facilities.
Base officials and members of Utah’s congressional delegation have said the program will be the largest source of growth across the base during the next several years, expected to bring as many as 4,000 new employees along with the construction of the new buildings.
Ron Brown, the AFSC University Model team lead, said in addition to benefitting Air Force civilian workers, the program will also help the Air Force.
"The pilot program is focused on a self-improvement opportunity for civilians and it begins an Air Force transformation from a vocational to a professional culture," he said. "Developmental opportunities not only build self-confidence, they also fortify a more engaged civilian force."