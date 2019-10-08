HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Three new fire trucks have been added to help Hill Air Force Base crews respond to emergencies in and around the base.
The base's Fire and Emergency Services this summer took delivery of a 100-foot ladder truck to replace a 16-year-old vehicle, according to a news release by the base.
The ladder truck has a larger water tank plus a short wheelbase that will allow it to navigate better on narrow roads, the release said.
Firefighters also received a new brush truck that they say will enable them to better respond to fires on the 6,000 acres of the base defined as part of the wildland-urban interface, areas where undeveloped vegetation is close to homes and businesses.
The truck carries 500 gallons of water and 20 gallons of fire suppressing foam.
Finally, firefighters are now using a new truck with specialized rescue and mobile command equipment that can be used to respond to car crashes, plane emergencies and structure fires, the release said.
The new trucks also benefit surrounding communities because the base has mutual fire response agreements with the adjacent cities.