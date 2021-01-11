HILL AIR FORCE BASE — First responders and medical personnel at Hill Air Force Base are now getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
Hill's 75th Medical Group has started administering vaccines to base emergency services personnel, security forces members, and medical and health care professionals, 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Operations Chief Kendahl Johnson said in a news release.
Johnson said the vaccine is be given under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that Hill's initial cluster of the vaccine is limited and will be given out on a "rolling delivery basis" as more vaccines become available.
Capt. Amanda Byrd, a nurse practitioner with the 75th Medical Group at Hill, said like most of the vaccines currently being distributed across the U.S., recipients are prioritized based on need.
"It’s important to protect our medical personnel and first responders right now," Byrd said. "Because if they go down, we’ll have problems going forward keeping everyone healthy."
Lt. Col. Stephanie Ellenburg, 75th Health Care Operations Squadron commander, said the 75th Medical Group will eventually administer the vaccine to active-duty and reserve airmen and beneficiaries of the U.S. Department of Defense's health insurance system, which includes family members of service members, retirees and others. Ellenburg said select Hill civilians and contractors will also be authorized to receive immunizations.
"We remain committed to our priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response," Ellenburg said.
Johnson said all vaccines being given out at Hill will be voluntary.
According to John Hopkins Medicine, both Pfizer and Moderna report that their vaccines now being distributed across the nation show approximately 95% efficacy at preventing both mild and severe symptoms of COVID-19.
While the vaccine has been proven to be effective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that after a vaccination, current guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should continue to be followed, including mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowds and regularly washing hands.
With a population of more than 25,000, Hill has been at the forefront of the DOD’s effort to learn about and combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In October, the DOD announced Hill was one of four Air Force installations to take part in a phased COVID-19 testing program, which randomly checks military and civilian personnel to identify and contain pockets of the novel coronavirus.
More recently, airmen from Hill’s 649th Munitions Squadron have been wearing smartwatches made by American technology company Garmin. The watches are purported to alert the airmen when they are showing the initial, often imperceptible signs of viral infections like COVID-19.