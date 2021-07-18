HILL AIR FORCE BASE — One of the key cogs in keeping the United States' military power at the ready got a new top leader this month.
On Thursday, Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs became the new commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Force Base. He replaces the outgoing Maj. Gen. McCauley von Hoffman, who is going to the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, to be the director of logistics, civil engineering, force protection and nuclear integration.
Gibbs, who has spent nearly 30 years in the Air Force, will lead a team of more than 8,500 personnel, which includes both members of the military and civilians. One of the largest maintenance hubs in all of the Department of Defense, the Ogden ALC does maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of aircraft like the A-10, C-130, T-38, F-16, F-22, F-35 and for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system.
The complex produces electronics, avionics, instruments, power systems, and software for multiple U.S. weapon systems, and repairs things like landing gear, wheels and brakes, rocket motors, air munitions and guided bombs and many other aerospace components, making it an integral part of the nation's military readiness.
Gibbs’ responsibilities extend to locations in Japan, Colorado, Nebraska, Texas, California, Florida, Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana. The Ogden ALC also directly supports a global supply chain that the DoD and other allied nations depend on for combat operations.
"The Ogden Air Logistics Complex really is a huge organization ... the more I learn about our various operations, the more excited I get to be here," Gibbs said. "I have a strong appreciation for the work that goes on here and for the people who accomplish the work. I look forward to the challenges and the opportunities that are coming our way."
Lt. Gen. Donald Kirkland, who is commander of the DOD's Air Force Sustainment Center, which the Ogden ALC falls under, said Gibbs' prior experience makes him a good fit to lead the depot maintenance outfit.
Gibbs comes to Hill from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, where he served as director of logistics, engineering and force protection for Air Mobility Command. He was responsible for policy, guidance, training and resources in support of more than 49,000 employees. Gibbs was commissioned into the Air Force through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1993 and has served in a variety of organizations where he led maintenance operations, include fighter, bomber, airlift and aeromedical aircraft.
"I started out my time as an aircraft maintenance officer, working fighter aircraft and I have always thought that it would be pretty cool to wind (up) here in Utah at Hill Air Force Base," Gibbs said.