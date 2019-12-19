HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In 2020, airmen from Hill Air Force Base will receive the largest, single-year pay increase they've seen in more than a decade — and they'll also get a nice bump in their housing allowance.
The Department of Defense has released 2020 rates for Basic Allowance for Housing, Basic Allowance for Subsistence, and Basic Pay. The rates will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020 and will all increase from 2019. On average, all military members will receive a 3.1% pay raise, the largest increase since 2010.
The pay increases were spelled out in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The House of Representatives passed nearly 2,000-page bill last week and the Senate approved it Tuesday. The bill, which authorizes more than $738 billion to be spent on American defense programs, awaits only the signature of President Donald Trump before becoming law.
Along with the pay raises, the rate increases will make it easier for Hill airmen to pay for rising housing costs in Northern Utah. Basic Allowance for Housing rates will increase an average of 2.8% in 2020. According to a DoD press release, an estimated $22 billion will be paid to approximately one million service members for housing in 2020.
The military sets housing allowance rates by taking market data from more than 300 military housing locations across the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska. The DoD looks at average rent and utility costs in each of the areas, and then, based on the type of house, number of bedrooms and the presence of dependents, sets rates for each area.
The allowance is paid once a month, but only to service members who live in off-base private housing. The program includes individual rate protection, which means that despite what happens to housing costs, service members won’t see rate decreases during the time they spend living in one area.
The DoD says the policy allows for budget stability among those with long-term lease or contract commitments.
An economic impact statement released by Hill earlier this year shows the base has about 6,000 airmen working there. It's annual federal payroll, which includes, another 16,000 civilian employees, is about $1.43 billion. Hill had a $3.6 billion impact on the Utah economy in 2018, according to the EIS.
Basic Allowance for Subsistence rates for military members will increase 0.9% in 2020.