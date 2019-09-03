HILL AIR FORCE BASE — This year, the Hill Aerospace Museum’s “Open Aircraft Day” will feature real-life fighter pilots and members of their crew.
The museum’s third annual Open Aircraft Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road. Admission to the museum is free and open to the public.
In a press release, Hill Air Force Base spokesman Donovan Potter said the event will include a presentation about the F-35 Lightning II from base pilots and crew. Those presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
Hill was selected as the Air Force’s preferred home for the F-35 in December 2013 after a four-year environmental review process.
Since the initial delivery of two jets in in late 2015, the base has been accepting one to two aircraft each month. Once the full fleet of 78 Lightning IIs is complete, expected sometime before the end of this year, the planes will be divided among three fighter squadrons.
Hill’s F-35 and associated crew members have already been deployed several times, being stationed in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Potter said the open aircraft event will also include food, live music, face painting and other Hill unit demonstrations and displays. Potter said attendees will be able to explore several museum aircraft that will be open only for the event.
The open aircraft includes the F-15, F-16, F-106, KC-135, MiG-17, MiG-21, C-119, A-10, P-40, P-51, and more.
Free shuttles will be available to take attendees to the museum in the event the facility’s parking lot get full.