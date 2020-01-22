NORTH OGDEN — Jennie Taylor is taking on a new role with the U.S. Army, though not so far removed from what she's already been doing in the wake of her husband's death in 2018 in Afghanistan.
U.S. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy tabbed Taylor last week to serve as civilian liaison in Utah to the Army, a volunteer post meant to connect soldiers and their families at the grassroots level and leaders at the Pentagon. She was one of eight across the country sworn into the post by McCarthy during a ceremony at the Pentagon.
On the one hand, she's a local representative in Utah for McCarthy, Taylor said, helping convey his directives and concerns.
"But then it goes the other way. I’m the representative for the solider, the recruiter, the commander, the unit in Utah to make sure their voice is heard in D.C.," she said.
Taylor has already served as an advocate of sorts for local service members and their families, especially since the death of her husband Brent Taylor on Nov. 3, 2018. The former North Ogden mayor was killed while on a year-long deployment in Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard.
She's helping lead efforts to install a monument in North Ogden to Gold Star families, survivors of service members killed while serving, and took part in a ceremony last month to give a home in Hooper to a U.S. Marine Corps member severely injured in Iraq, Brian Johnston.
Now as civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Utah, her role becomes a bit more formal. Each state has at least one CASA rep, as they're known, and some have more. Jennie Taylor, replacing the retiring John Edwards, is the sole CASA rep in Utah.
Taylor handled her initial CASA duty on Monday, helping with the unveiling of a painting of Army 1st Sgt. Elliott Robbins, who died June 30 last year while serving in Afghanistan in a non-combat related incident. Huntsville artist J.R. Johansen completed the painting, and he was there along with Taylor for the formal handover of the piece to Robbins' parents, Freeman and Adrienne Robbins, at their North Ogden home.
"They're there doing your business, all of our business," said Freeman Robbins. "Even though they know that there's a possibility that they might be overwhelmed and not come home, they do it because of their sense of patriotism and their love for country. It's not just a job to them. So please support them."
The painting, adapted from a photograph taken only days before Elliott Robbins died, shows the man with Father Paul Weberg, a Roman Catholic U.S. Army chaplain. That meeting was significant, his mom said, because Weberg was able to hear Robbins' confession and give him communion.
"That's important because he had a chance to make himself right with God," Adrienne Robbins said.
Broadly, Jennie Taylor sees her new role as raising the profile of local service members and their families, who sometimes may go undetected, under the radar.
"Find out who those families are, and in a respectful way maybe help tell their stories and keep those memories alive. Another thing I always say, we need to make sure we don't wait til a soldier becomes Gold Star to care and to show our love and our support. We've got a lot of living soldiers that are doing great and wonderful things every day and they deserve our honor and respect," she said.