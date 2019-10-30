DRAPER — The head of Utah's National Guard is set to retire early next month.
Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton will retire as head of the Guard on Nov. 7. He's served as adjutant general since October of 2012. Prior to his stint at the top, Burton served as assistant adjutant general of the Guard from 2007 to 2012. He's served in the military for 37 years.
On Oct. 29 on the House Floor, Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, praised Burton's service over the past seven years.
Bishop called Burton a "soldiers' soldier" who prided himself on being a leader and a mentor for members of the Guard.
In 2003, Burton lead the 14-57th Engineer Battalion into Iraq.
Bishop said the general and his team lived under constant threat of IED's and ambush. He said Burton was even tasked with luring the hyenas, bears and lions of the Baghdad zoo back into their enclosures after the Iraqi Republican Guard released them onto the streets.
"For the past seven years the men and women of the Utah National Guard have been inspired by Major General Jefferson S. Burton," Bishop told members of Congress. "He was chosen for his battle tested grit and resolve."
According to the Deseret News, Gov. Gary Herbert selected Brig. Gen. Michael J. Turley to replace Burton as the Guard's adjutant general.