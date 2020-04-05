HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The COVID-19 crisis has changed life for Americans in numerous ways.
Citizens are faced with a plethora of inconveniences right now — some are serious and severe, some are humorous, and others are just plain odd and unheard of.
There's an inconvenience happening right now for airmen at Hill Air Force Base that likely falls into the "unheard of" category.
In what appears to be a first, Hill has relaxed its hair grooming standards for all airmen on base.
To help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Hill has temporarily dropped its requirement for hair length for males, according to a base press release.
An official Air Force Policy Directive titled "Military Standards" states that male airmen have been required to have a "tapered appearance on both sides and the back of the head" that "conforms to the shape of the head." Hair couldn't exceed 1¼ inches in length and could not extend more than ¼ inch past natural termination points at the neck and ears, according to the policy directive.
For female airmen, there is no minimum hair length, but there is a 3½ inch maximum for "bulk" to ensure the proper fitting of headgear.
Those standards have essentially gone out the window during the pandemic. Hill's barber shop closed on April 2 and airmen won't be allowed to cut each other's hair while social distancing measures are in place.
"Hill leaders are asking airmen not to cut each other’s hair or what might be referred to as 'dorm room barbers,'" the release says. "For the health and safety of service members and families, airmen need to continue to practice social distancing to the maximum extent possible."
According to the release, while the hair length rule is on hold, all other Air Force grooming standards are in effect.
Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, said individual commanders have the authority to adjust standards as needed, but encouraged airmen to maintain grooming standards as best they can, under the circumstances.
Additionally, fitness testing at Hill has been temporarily suspended to at least June 1. The base release says while fitness centers are closed airmen should "get creative with calisthenics, including a mix of running, walking, or even hiking some of our local trails in the area. Just remember to social distance while you do."