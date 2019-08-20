HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base is in the midst of a multimillion dollar energy conservation project that has already made hundreds of buildings more efficient.
According to a base press release, a federal Energy Savings Performance Contract, awarded to Energy Solutions just over a year ago, has been used to fund $42 million worth of infrastructure upgrades to 328 buildings at Hill, across more than 9 million square feet. The total contract with Energy Solutions is worth more than $91 million and will run over 23 years.
The ESPC program allows federal agencies to team with private energy companies to perform facility improvements with no up-front capital costs. As part of the program, Hill has installed new LED lighting systems in 166 buildings and made upgrades to steam distribution systems in 162 buildings. A new 3.55-megawatt solar array was installed in June, feeding directly into the base’s electric grid and upping the base’s existing renewable energy production capability.
According to the release, the improvements are expected to reduce annual energy consumption at Hill by 9% and lower energy costs by 13%. A minimum yearly savings of $3.2 million is expected over the life of the contract. Those savings will be funneled back into costs associated with the project.
The U.S. Department of Energy recently awarded Hill the 2019 Federal Energy and Water Management Award for the projects completed so far.