HILL AIR FOR BASE — The final group of airmen deployed to the Middle East with Hill Air Force Base's 34th Fighter Squadron have returned.
Micah Garbarino, spokesman for Hill's 388th Fighter Wing, said a group of approximately 200 airmen returned to the base on a late-night flight Sunday. Another group of pilots and F-35s returned Friday. For several years, Air Force policy has required that certain troop movements remain classified until the groups safely reach their destination.
Garbarino said the returning group served six months at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. He said the 34th FS’s deployment, which began in November 2019, was the first F-35 "Immediate Response Force" deployment as well as the second F-35A Lightning II combat deployment. IRF-ready Air Force units are capable of deploying worldwide within 18 hours of notification.
During the deployment, the 34th FS performed close air support missions and supplied air and maritime escorts for other U.S. military groups, according to a base press release. The squadron operated simultaneously from two different bases for more than three months and participated in multinational exercises.
Col. Steven Behmer, commander of the 388th FW, said all of the returning airmen will be required to quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. After quarantining, the airmen will be allowed to take their customary rest and relaxation leave, but they won't be allowed to leave the state of Utah due to the Department of Defense's current coronavirus regulations.
"Based on our current posture, all those members will go into quarantine for 14 days," Behmer said. "After 14 days, I expect they'll come back to work for about a day so that we can properly in-process them, do the appropriate medical checks. Then we will send them back on R&R leave."
The initial wave of airmen deployed with the squadron returned nearly a month ago.
Members of Hill's two fighter wings (the active-duty 388th and the reserve 419th) have been on a heavy deployment rotation since the base began filling out its fleet of F-35s. Less than two weeks ago, pilots and maintainers from the active duty 421st and Reserve 466th fighter squadrons and aircraft maintenance units, as well as personnel in other support functions, also deployed to Al Dhafra. The group will perform similar duties to the 34th FS. The deployment was the 421st's third combat mission in about a year's time.
Hill F-35 units also have deployed to Royal Air Force Lakenheath in April 2017, as well as Kadena Air Base, Japan, in fall 2017.