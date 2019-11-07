OGDEN — Retired military veterans are getting a raise.
The Department of Defense announced Thursday it would institute a cost of living raise in 2020 for military retirees and their survivors. According to a DoD press release, most military retirees will receive a 1.6 percent increase to their retired pay beginning Jan. 1. Survivors of members who died on active or inactive duty, or survivors of military retirees who are a part of the Survivor Benefit Plan will also see a 1.6 percent increase.
The defense department says the cost of living adjustments were calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were just under 15,000 veterans living in Weber County between 2012 and 2016. There was another 18,000 in Davis County and even more scattered in smaller counties like Box Elder, Morgan, Cache and Rich.
The most current numbers from the Census Bureau show Utah’s veterans population to be around 144,000. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the state has around 152,000 veterans.
But an independent Utah database, which uses the Utah Department of Information Technology and and analyzes information from the Department of Workforce Services and the Utah Drivers License Division, shows the state has approximately 180,000 veterans.
Military retirees who retired during 2019, and all military retirees who retired under the REDUX retirement system will receive a slightly different cost of living adjustment. For more information, go to militarypay.defense.gov/Pay/Retirement/Cola.aspx.