HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A newly minted state lawmaker and former head of the Utah National Guard says a new bill he's introduced makes it possible for Hill Air Force Base to expand through the Space Force.
Utah's House Bill 57, the first piece of legislation sponsored by Rep. Jefferson Burton, R-Salem, updates the definition of "armed forces" in state code to include the Department of Defense's Space Force. Burton, who served as adjutant general of the Utah National Guard from October 2012 through the end of 2019, said the seemingly simple change in state code is necessary if the DOD's new military branch were to show interest in installing components at Hill.
Created in December 2019 with enactment of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, the U.S. Space Force is still being formed. It was established within the Department of the Air Force, which means the secretary of the Air Force has overall responsibility for it. According to the DOD Space Force website, the branch will initially be made of uniformed and civilian personnel from the Air Force, but over the next year, units and personnel from the Air Force will fully transfer into it.
According to the website, the Space Force's mission is to "protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities" across the entire DOD.
During a House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee meeting on Jan. 21, Burton told other lawmakers that it's become apparent over recent years that space is becoming "weaponized."
"The whole idea behind this is it will add opportunities ... to the state of Utah with regard to defense appropriations," Burton said during the committee meeting. "This will apply to Hill and the also the Utah National Guard in the sense that more missions ... may be added by being a part of the Space Force. If missions can be moved to Utah ... (that) would be a good thing for Hill and the Utah National Guard."
Hill already heads two of the DOD's preeminent military programs.
The base’s F-35 combat unit continues to ramp up operations and had been steadily deploying for several years now. Hill is the Air Force’s first, and thus far only, home for an Air Force F-35 combat unit. Hill also serves as the DOD's main maintenance hub for the F-35 and a host of other military aircraft.
The DOD’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program is also headquartered at Hill.
The United States’ land-based ballistic missile force is currently made up of some 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles and the Air Force is upgrading the missiles, their rocket motors and other components and eventually plans to replace them through the GBSD program by about 2030. According to the Congressional Research Service, the new program will cost more than $80 billion and run for 30 years. Hill officials and members of Utah’s Congressional Delegation have said the program will bring as many as 2,500 jobs to the area. The program will eventually include six new buildings at Hill — over 1 million square feet of office and lab facilities.