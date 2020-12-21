OGDEN — The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs is warning current and former military service members to be on the lookout for a scam currently making the rounds across the state.
UDVMA spokesperson Kelsey Price said the scam involves people posing as government officials, targeting military veterans and their families. She said the swindle can take a few different forms, but the essential elements involve the pretend government official calling the target by name, then asking for a donation or offering new benefits in exchange for personal and financial information.
Price said no real government agent will ask for a donation to a charity in their official capacity, and veterans benefits are not contingent on providing information over the phone.
"Scammers have no low they won’t stoop to in their schemes," said Daniel O’Bannon, director of the Utah Division of Consumer Protection. "Veterans and their families need to be wary and protect themselves."
According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, 78% of retired military men and women have been targeted by scams specifically designed to exploit their military service history. Common scams involve requests to finance VA loans at lower interest rates, requests for a veteran to "update" their military file, pension schemes where scammers offer lump sum payments in exchange for signing over all future monthly benefit checks, and offers to move assets into living trusts to enable veterans to become eligible for financial assisted living benefits.
The USPIS says veterans can also be had by general scams too — like tech support messages that claim a person's computer has been infected with a virus, IRS tax schemes, requests to contribute money to charity, credit card payment requests and more.
A report from the federal agency says veterans are targeted because they often "implicitly trust fellow members of the military, making them vulnerable to imposters claiming to be veterans themselves." The USPIS report notes that sometimes traumatic military experiences can make it difficult to recognize and combat the emotional manipulation used by scam artists.
"It’s important that we remember that there are bad actors trying to scam our great veterans here in Utah," said Cory Pearson, deputy director of veterans service at the UDVMA. "And remind our veteran community to be aware of those scammers during this time of year."
Pearson said veterans with questions about their benefits should reach out to his department by calling 801-326-2372.