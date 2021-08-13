LAYTON — The U.S. Air Force isn't the only military branch with representation in Northern Utah.
The U.S. Army's Salt Lake Recruiting Battalion runs a recruiting company out of Ogden that operates in a three-state area, and as of Friday, the entity has new leadership — Capt. Andrew Miller.
Miller took over as commander of the Ogden Company at a ceremony in Layton, and while he'll be serving in a different branch of the military where Hill Air Force Base and the U.S. Air Force have a huge profile, he isn't put off. "Every branch is altogether different, offers something different," he said.
Moreover, the role of the Ogden Company — even if it isn't in the public eye as much as Hill AFB — is no less vital. Recruiters make sure the U.S. Army — overall, the largest of the U.S. military branches — has the men and women necessary to keep functioning.
"It's the first step in all the Army," said Miller, originally recruited to the U.S. Army 13 years ago from the Boise, Idaho, area, where he grew up. Without new recruits, he said, the Army can't keep functioning, and the Ogden Company is tops in terms of recruiting among the six Salt Lake Recruiting Battallion companies.
The Ogden Company, headquartered in an office at 3585 Harrison Blvd. in Ogden, oversees recruiting in a broad area — Northern Utah, southeastern Idaho and southwest Wyoming. Additional company stations are located in Clearfield and Logan here in Utah, Idaho Falls and Pocatello in Idaho and in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Geographically, the Salt Lake Recruiting Battalion covers the largest area of any of them — a broad swath of the western United States.
Miller, who comes most immediately from Fort Lee in Virginia, takes over from 1st Sgt. Adam Snow, who had served as interim commander for 14 months. Miller will be overseeing the 40-plus recruiters in the Ogden Company area, many of whom were on hand for Tuesday's ceremony at Layton Commons Park, near the Vietnam Memorial Wall. The ceremony is a way to formally recognize both the outgoing and incoming leaders.
"It also gets the guys in the right mindset. This is the commander. He's in charge," said Snow. At the ceremony he was also lauded by Lt. Col. John Lamkin, leader of the Salt Lake Recruiting Battalllion for his efforts as interim commander.
Miller doesn't expect any dramatic change in operations in the Ogden Company as he takes over.
"My mission is to help them do their job," he said, referencing the in-the-field recruiters. "My job is to come in and make sure the system is running smoothly."
He spoke briefly with the recruiters on hand Friday, who later returned to their stations to keep up their efforts seeking out new soldiers. "It is truly a remarkable job you do day in and day out," Miller said.
High school and university students count as key pools of potential soldiers and recruiters put a focus on the benefits and incentives that come with joining the U.S. Army — help paying for college, medical coverage and more. "It's education, what the Army has to offer," Miller said.