OGDEN — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to daily life for everyone, but perhaps no group has faced more turmoil than those in nursing homes.
The Centers for Disease Control on Prevention has said nursing home populations are at high risk for infection, serious illness and death from COVID-19. According to the American Association of Retired Persons, more than 16,000 nursing home residents and staff have died from COVID-19 in the United States, representing roughly a quarter of the nation's known coronavirus deaths. And the AARP says the number is likely an undercount because not all states are publicly reporting data yet.
Although each state is required to report confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes to the CDC, they aren't required to share it publicly.
"Most states are releasing some information on nursing home cases and deaths," Elaine Ryan, AARP vice president for state advocacy, said in a press release. "But it's truly a patchwork of inconsistent data.”
In Utah, a subset of the nursing home population — those in state run veterans nursing facilities — have been in isolation to all but essential medical personnel since March 12. Kelsey Price, director of communications and marketing for the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, said the closures were driven by guidelines from government healthcare and infection control experts and represent just one of "numerous steps taken to protect staff, veterans and visitors from exposure to COVID-19."
"This has been a challenging time for all of us," said Jeff Hanson, deputy director of facilities for the Utah VA. "Over the past several weeks, I think all of us have learned how hard it can be to be isolated.”
To boost the morale among the state's more than 400 veteran home residents, the VA launched its "Happiness for Heroes" campaign earlier this week. Partnering with Avalon Healthcare, the VA is asking Utahns to share messages of support and hope at the four state veterans nursing homes in Ogden, Salt Lake City, Payson and Ivins.
Price said VA officials are encouraging Utahns to send in letters, postcards, videos and artwork with "messages of support and gratitude" for veterans in the homes, as well as the medical professionals who work there. The initiative launched Monday with Gov. Gary Herbert, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and members of the Utah Jazz all sending messages.
"Our hope is that (the program) will help combat the loneliness and boredom that our residents may be facing,” Hanson said.
John Cole, a 93-year-old Roy resident and World War II and Korean War veteran, said he's fortunate to live in his own home, but he has many comrades-in-arms he's no longer able to visit in the state VA system. Cole regularly visits VA nursing homes, handing out medals for Utahns who served during the Korean conflict, an effort he's had to suspend during the pandemic.
"I can tell you one thing," Cole said. "Nobody deserves support more than those fellows in the (VA) nursing home."
To participate in the program, email videos and other electronic well-wishes to veterans@utah.gov. Cards, letters or other materials can be sent in an unlicked envelope to ATTN: Happiness for Heroes, Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, PO Box 581217, SLC UT, 84158.
Price said mail will be cleared by the homes’ infection prevention team before they are passed out to residents.
Submissions will also be shared on VA's website and social media channels. For more visit veterans.utah.gov/happiness.