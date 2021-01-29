HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Despite boasting the second largest Air Force installation in the entire military and a thriving aerospace industry, Utah ranks near the bottom third when it comes to defense spending.
That's according to a new Department of Defense report released earlier this month, which aims to help state and local officials assess their regions' dependence on federal defense dollars. Conducted between March and December 2020, the report compiles state-by-state spending numbers from Fiscal Year 2019, primarily looking at DOD-funded contracts in individual states, as well as defense personnel payroll figures.
Utah ranks 29th overall in defense spending, receiving about $5.7 billion of the DOD's more than half-a-trillion-dollar spending pie. But that number alone doesn't tell the entire story.
First, the Beehive State improves its position when the numbers are adjusted for the percentage of a state’s total gross domestic product, coming in at No. 17 overall. According to the report, 2.9% of Utah total gross domestic product comes from federal defense dollars. Utah's $5.7 billion defense spending total equates to about $1,776 per resident.
Salt Lake County receives the most federal defense dollars, at about $2.7 billion. Davis County is second in total dollars, receiving $2.1 billion, but the county is far and away the leader in defense personnel spending, with $1.3 billion. Although some of it reaches into southern Weber County, the majority of Hill Air Force Base is situated inside Davis County and many of the base's nearly 25,000 employees live there. According to the DOD, in terms of both geographical size and population, Hill is the second largest Air Force installation the DOD.
Davis County has more than 4,200 active-duty DOD members and nearly 13,500 DOD civilians, according to the report.
Northrop Grumman receives more federal dollars in Utah than any other contractor, a reality that is also largely tied to Hill.
The DOD's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, America’s next generation of nuclear deterrence, is headquartered at Hill and Northrop is the prime contractor for the operations. The program will replace the United States’ current land-based ballistic missile force, which is currently made up of some 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The full program is estimated to cost more than $80 billion over its 30-year lifespan. The total cost includes the acquisition of missiles, new command and control systems, and large-scale renovations of launch control centers.
Currently being built up near Hill’s southwest border with Roy, the program will eventually include six new buildings with over 1 million square feet of office and lab facilities. In August 2019, Northrop broke ground on the Roy Innovation Center, which will serve as future headquarters for the defense company's work supporting the program.
Overall, the DOD spent $3.9 million on defense contracts with private companies in Utah during fiscal 2019.
According to numbers provided by the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development, Utah’s aerospace and defense industry already makes up a significant piece of the state’s economy. The industry accounted for 944 businesses and 31,390 employees as of the end of 2019, GOED figures show. The sector includes jobs in design, composites manufacturing, software and control systems, testing, and repair and maintenance — all of which support regional and national air service as well as advanced space systems.
Ogden City is leaning on the state’s aerospace industry to help grow the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.
A 20-year master plan for the airport, which serves as a guide for continued development at the facility, aims to transform the airport into an economic engine for the region by serving general aviation, growing commercial air service and recruiting aeronautical and defense businesses.
Patrick O’Brien, the director of the federal Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, said data in the DOD spending report should be beneficial for local municipalities like Ogden that are looking to "strengthen their defense presence and supply chains."