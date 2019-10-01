HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A bipartisan group of United States senators, including Utah Republicans Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, have formally urged the defense department to avoid potential delays in a missile replacement program headquartered at Hill Air Force Base.
On Sept. 25, the group of eight senators sent Defense Secretary Mark Esper a letter, asking him to prevent any delays in the Air Force's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program.
The United States’ current land-based ballistic missile force is currently made up of some 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Air Force is upgrading the missiles, their rocket motors and other components, but plans to replace them through the GBSD program by about 2029.
The Northrop Grumman Roy Innovation Center, at Hill Air Force Base, will serve as headquarters for lead GBSD program contractor Northrop Grumman. The facility broke ground in August and it's anticipated the program will bring more than 2,500 new jobs to Hill and Northern Utah.
But while construction on the new Hill facility proceeds, the program itself has possibly hit a snag. The Boeing Company did not submit a bid to be the prime contractor for the GBSD program, but instead has asked Northrop to join on as the program's main subcontractor. Northrop has thus far declined and Boeing is now asking the government to intervene.
"In our discussions to date, Northrop Grumman has expressed that they are not interested in partnering with Boeing to form a best-of-industry GBSD team," Boeing said in a statement emailed to the Standard-Examiner. "We are increasingly concerned that the Air Force’s deterrence mission and the nation’s security will be deprived of the best solution – a proven approach that leverages both companies’ technical strengths and decades of ICBM experience."
The senators' letter says the continued nuclear ambitions of U.S. adversaries makes it paramount the program be delivered on time, ensuring that the nation's nuclear capabilities remain a credible deterrent.
"We are aware of recent calls to modify the GBSD acquisition strategy," the letter says. "But whether the Air Force chooses to retain its current approach or make modifications, we stress the we simply cannot afford any delays in this program."
The letter says the senators are committed to funding the program so it reaches it's targeted completion date of 2029. It notes though, that it's important the DoD meet upcoming deadlines, like next year's Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase, to keep the program on track for the next several years.