PLEASANT VIEW — A busy Northern Utah road and access point to Interstate 15 will be completely closed this weekend.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Vic Saunders said 2700 North (also known as State Route 134) will close as Union Pacific completes a railroad crossing replacement in the area.
Travel lanes on the major east-west arterial road will be reduced beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13 as crews prepare for the railroad work.
At midnight, Saunders said, a full closure of 2700 North will be in place between Rulon White Boulevard and U.S. 89. The full closure will include all east- and westbound traffic from 11:59 p.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 15.
Saunders said during the closure, motorists will be detoured via 2000 West and US-89.
The railroad work is part of a larger UDOT construction project designed to relieve congestion on the heavily traveled road.
The state is adding two lanes to 2700 North in Farr West, near the road’s I-15 interchange. A new westbound lane will be added between the freeway and Farr West Elementary, with an eastbound lane planned from I-15 to Rulon White Boulevard.
UDOT will also build a raised median from I-15 to 1775 West, add dual left-turn lanes on 2000 West and upgrade signals and signage in the area. Further east, dual left-turn lanes will be added to 2700 North on both sides of U.S. Highway 89.
Traffic volume on the road has increased steadily over the past decade. In 2016, the number of motorists driving daily on 2700 North near I-15 was about 25,000. In 2006, the number was just under 15,000, according to UDOT statistics. Today, during peak commute times, cars pile up at the interchanges on both sides of the freeway. During the evening commute, vehicles back up onto northbound I-15 as they seek to exit at 2700 North.
The road runs through Pleasant View, North Ogden, Harrisville, Plain City and Farr West.