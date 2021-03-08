OGDEN — This month marks the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps — an occasion that spurred moments of reflection for a handful of Northern Utah residents who’ve served with the volunteer organization that aims to promote worldwide peace, service and friendship.
According to a press release from the organization, the Peace Corps was founded in March of 1961 by then President John F. Kennedy.
Since the founding, over 240,000 Americans have served in more than 140 countries. Broadly speaking, volunteers with the outfit work at select locations abroad to develop “sustainable solutions” to address challenges in education, health, community economies, agriculture, the environment and youth issues, according to the release. At the same time, the organization’s dual-purpose mission gives the American volunteers an understanding of different cultures.
Acting Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn said the ethic of the organization has been highlighted during the past year.
“The past 60 years have truly prepared us for this historic moment,” Span said in the release. “During a pandemic that has touched every corner of the globe, it’s clear that we are all in this together.”
John Montoya, a Tooele resident and eventual Air Force veteran, was the first Utahn to join the Peace Corps, deploying to Columbia in June of 1961. Montoya died in Tooele in 2014, but according to his obituary, remained proud of his landmark assignment years after it ended.
While Montoya was the first Utah Peace Corps volunteer, he was far from the last.
Bob Hunter, former president of United Way of Northern Utah and holder of various other public service positions in the area, said his career was greatly influenced by his experiences in the Peace Corps. After graduating from Weber State University in the 1960s, Hunter volunteered with the Peace Corps in the state of Rajasthan in Northern India. He worked as a poultry marketing and extension specialist.
“It’s interesting to note that numerous Peace Corps veterans return to support their American communities’ social services, having learned about the importance of basic human needs in other cultures,” Hunter said. “My work with the Indian people, observing the animosity between the Hindus and the Muslims, vastly improved my understanding of the silliness of cultural and religious divides, which keep us from lifting one another’s lives in meaningful ways.”
Well-known Ogden area philanthropists Alan and Jeanne Hall also joined the Peace Corps after graduating from Weber State.
In 1969, the couple served a Peace Corps mission in the jungles of Bahia, Brazil. They lived in an adobe hut, showered under rain water collected on the roof and slept in beds covered with insect nets. Clean water was hard to come by.
“We were living among the poorest of the poor — descendants of slaves dragged from their homes in Africa to serve Brazil’s Portuguese landowners,” Jeanne Hall said in a press release marking Northern Utahns’ participation in the Peace Corps. “But we hope we helped them improve their lives by teaching them to work as a group and create a more sanitary living environment.”
The Halls say their Peace Corps experience shaped their decadeslong philanthropy work that continues today in Northern Utah. Among other efforts, the couple runs the Alan and Jeanne Hall Foundation. With the motto “No Poor Among Us,” the foundation works to improve the lives of low-income families in Weber County.
Father Clarence J. Sandoval, pastor of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, started his Peace Corps journey in 1979 in Lesotho, a small country in South Africa. Sandoval supervised interns for Lesotho’s National Teacher Training College, helping prospective teachers evaluate their skills.
“I learned more from them than I was able to give them,” Sandoval said in the release. “This experience taught me to live simply and appreciate the needs of the people I served, which also prepared me for the ministry.”
Hannah Kenny, director of United Way of Northern Utah’s Welcome Baby program, commenced her Peace Corps service in Junin, Peru, in 2013. Kenny had an experience similar to Sandoval’s, saying she ultimately learned more than she taught.
“I think Peace Corps volunteers go into their service with the mindset of, ‘How can I help this community?’” she said, “and end their service with a long list of how that community impacted them.”