OGDEN — A measure that requires stricter design standards on new apartment complexes in Ogden has been unanimously approved by the City Council.
The much-debated new code includes some additional mandates beyond what the city's planning staff originally recommended.
Earlier this week, the council voted 7-0 to adopt an ordinance that calls for improved design standards and a host of other regulations to help promote higher quality multi-family projects in commercial zones throughout the city. The statute is detailed and lengthy, but generally calls for more stringent design standards through a number of new requirements regarding open space, parking and building materials.
The measure has been dissected by the council for more than a month in several different work sessions, with developers and members of the public voicing concerns over negative impacts the plan could create regarding housing availability and affordability in Ogden.
In addition to requirements for complex entrances, street setbacks, building materials, façade and architectural detailing, landscaping, open space and on-site amenities, the ordinance was amended to include other requirements like bicycle parking and electric vehicle charging stalls.
The newly adopted code requires at least one bike parking space for every 12 traditional vehicle parking stalls and calls for one electric vehicle charging station for the first 20 units of a particular complex, plus at least one additional charging station for every 50 units beyond that.
Council member Doug Stephens has long pushed for the city to make electric vehicle use more viable.
"I think this is a good start," he said of the charging station requirement in the ordinance. "We need to look at how we can develop new ideas in this area."
Ogden City Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the new ordinance was introduced because the city administration has become concerned with the quality of some of the apartment proposals coming before them, and also the sheer number of them.
According to city planning commission documents, there have been more than 1,500 apartment units considered by the city planning staff just since 2019. Though not all of those units have been approved for final build, the number represents a significant increase from two years ago in 2018, when only 122 new apartment units were approved by the city.
The city also said commercial zones have the greatest land value and those land values are the sole determinant of property tax. According to city planning documents, property taxes make up 26% of the city’s general fund operating budget. The city’s other main funding stream, sales tax, also accounts for 26% of the general fund income and the tax is largely driven by commercial areas. So there’s some concern from the city about an overabundance of apartment buildings in commercial zones and the impact that could have on sales tax revenues.
But as discussions about the ordinance have taken place over the past few weeks, some have said the city’s ordinance would limit the ability to build in commercial zones and that new, stricter standards will increase construction costs, thereby driving up rents.
Ogden-area developer Bill Knowlton was one of those voices. On Tuesday, however, Knowlton said a provision in the ordinance that allows for some variation in building materials, if approved by the city planning commission, helped alleviate some of his worry.
Montgomery said city planning staff earnestly considered affordability when drafting the ordinance. He said several, carefully thought out allowances in the ordinance, like lowering parking stall requirements, not mandating minimum unit sizes, and allowing for higher density per acre should help reduce land costs for developers, hopefully offsetting additional costs that could come as a result of the new, stricter construction standards.