OGDEN — City officials are setting guidelines for the plan that identifies and prioritizes housing, community development and economic development needs and strategies in Ogden — and they want to hear from the public.
Ogden City is asking for public input while compiling its Five-Year Consolidated Plan. The plan, which will set city policy on housing and development from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025, is submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a part of the funding process for the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Grants.
Ogden Community Development Manager Ward Ogden said, if awarded, those grants will be used to provide better housing and living environments inside local neighborhoods and to expand economic opportunities in Ogden.
A draft of the plan will be available available for review on the city's website and feedback will be taken by the city from April 3 through May 4.
The Ogden City Council will discuss final touches to the plan at 4 p.m. April 21 at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.
A public hearing to adopt the plan is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. May 12 at the municipal building. In addition to submitting comments online, they can be sent by mail to Ogden City Community Development, 2549 Washington Blvd. #120, Ogden UT 84401.
Ogden said some of the main priorities for the plan include improving the quality and increasing the supply of affordable housing, expanding home ownership, improving the safety and appearance of neighborhoods, and stimulating economic growth.
According to the Utah League of Cities and Towns, there are almost 30,000 total housing units in Ogden, with 45% of those being rentals. More than 4,500 of those are considered "extremely low income" housing, where occupants are making less than 30% of the Area Median Income, which is the household income for the middle earning households in a particular region.
Ogden also provides 58% of all of Weber County’s rental properties. Provo and Orem, combined, account for about the same percentage for all of Utah County. Salt Lake City provides 33% of the total rental properties in Salt Lake County.
Hoping it would help increase recruitment and retention efforts among the Ogden fire and police departments, Councilman Ben Nadolski said he's interested in possibly expanding the plan's "Own in Ogden" program, which offers 0% interest, deferred payment home loans for low- to moderate-income residents of Ogden. Own in Ogden also offers $10,000 loans for Ogden police, firefighters and teachers. The city is considering upping the loan amount to $20,000.