OGDEN — Ogden City is zeroing in on the purchase of a property that’s been deemed important for the redevelopment of a high-profile city block in the east-central neighborhood.
But before the City Council approves the measure, there are some important caveats that need to be dealt with.
Brandon Cooper, Ogden’s deputy director of Community and Economic Development, said the city’s Redevelopment Agency continues to work to purchase a piece of property at 856 25th St., which is located inside the city block bordered by 24th and 25th streets on the north and south, and Monroe Boulevard and Gramercy Avenue on the east and west.
Known in city circles as the “Rite-Aid block” due to the longtime presence of the drug store chain there, city officials have long thought of the area as a prime spot for redevelopment, and have targeted such an endeavor for several years. The property the city wants to purchase currently houses the 4-C Laundromat, and Cooper said its acquisition is necessary to fulfill the city’s ultimate vision for the block.
A proposal that involves a necessary budget amendment for the city to purchase the site for $460,000 will be reviewed by the City Council on April 27. Cooper said that as part of the proposal, the city would buy the property outright, but noted that the city’s current developer for the area, JF Capital, would later buy it back for development. Cooper said the city is stepping forward to buy the property because environmental concerns associated with the site would make selling directly to the developer difficult.
The presence of a chemical long associated with dry-cleaning activities has been found at the site. Before 4-C opened the laundromat, the building house a dry cleaning operation.
“Because of some of the contamination we have identified, it would be difficult for them to close on the property with a commercial loan,” Cooper said.
The city is in the process of assessing and characterizing the extent of the site’s contamination and Cooper said the city’s redevelopment agency wants the council to approve the purchase of the property, subject to full disclosure of the environmental condition there. A measure that separates the city’s liability on the property from previous owners would also be implemented, Cooper said.
The city’s current vision for the Rite-Aid block involves a venture called “Capitol Square,” which includes a mix of housing types and office and retail space. A grocery store, a plaza, condos, townhomes, apartments and improved access to the Oasis Community Garden and Lester Park are all envisioned for the area.
The city or JF Capital already own most of the properties on the block, Cooper said. Three significant purchases were made in 2015, including an old IGA grocery building, a Wheelright Lumber facility and a large single-family home, and the city has continued buying activity since then. Cooper said the city kicked the tires on a proposal to put a Walmart at the site in 2016, but that idea never came to fruition.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the city has already invested $3.2 million in the block.
“We have some significant investment in the property and land so far,” Cooper said.