OGDEN — Ogden City is finishing up a formal development plan for the southeast corner of the city, but officials say they want to hear from residents one last time before that plan finalized.
At 6 p.m. July 14, the Ogden City Council will host a virtual meeting to discuss the final details of the Southeast Ogden Community Plan with the public.
The city has been working on the plan for more than a year, holding a series of public meetings along the way. Council Chair Angela Choberka said the upcoming meeting will be the last discussion on the plan and the final opportunity for the public to submit feedback. She said the council wants to hear any lingering concerns before the plan is adopted.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and the ID to enter is 816-2333-9085. The meeting will also be broadcast on the council's Facebook page.
One of 15 planning communities in the city, the Southeast Community generally includes everything in Ogden south of 36th Street and east of Gramercy Avenue. The area includes large employment centers like Weber State University and the McKay-Dee Hospital, and also features a thriving commercial district surrounding those two organizations. The area is also Ogden’s most affluent, dotted with numerous million-dollar homes along the city’s southeast bench.
According to the city’s website, community plans “create a vision” for different sectors of the city, with input taken from residents, political leaders, developers, business owners and others. The plans tackle things like community facilities, neighborhood identities, economic development, environmental issues, housing, land-use and transportation.
The last complete update to the Southeast Ogden Community Plan was finished in 1987, according to the planning department.
According to a draft of the plan, the area of the city has some of the “most desirable housing stock (in the city),” but in areas adjacent to the WSU campus, there are heightened concerns about pressure to alter the single-family neighborhoods, due to an increasing need for student housing near the university.
The updated plan seeks to preserve existing single-family housing in the area, develop quality student housing and other high density living spaces without impacting single family neighborhoods, encourage development near the university, improve bicycle infrastructure and traffic flow, improve trailheads and make connections between existing open spaces, parks, and trails.
According to city planning documents, the Southeast Community has a population of just over 9,000, with 3,500 housing units. Aside from the university and the hospital, the majority of the community consists of single-family homes, roads and vacant land. Most of the remaining vacant land features a slope of more than 30% and isn’t developable. More than 90% of the area is zoned for residential uses.
Ogden’s Planning Staff and Planning Commission are recommending the council adopt the update to the Southeast Ogden Community Plan as proposed.