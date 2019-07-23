OGDEN — When it comes to the Ogden Pioneer Days Parade — if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Bryan Schade, director of the Ogden Pioneer Days’ Grand Parade, said this year's July 24 cavalcade won't feature any new bells and whistles.
"There's not really going to be anything new or surprising," Schade said. "Just the same parade that people have come to know and love."
Running through the heart of Ogden's downtown, the parade kicks off a host of July 24th celebrations that will commemorate Utah's statehood. It begins at 9 a.m. on 31st Street and will proceed northbound on Washington Boulevard until it finishes up at 20th Street.
As of July 19, Schade the parade had 94 entrees which typically includes a selection of marching bands, service organizations, student body representatives from Ogden-area schools, floats, horse drawn carriages, antique automobiles, and youth dance groups.
The parade has long been one of Weber County's most popular Pioneer Days traditions and regularly draws up to 40,000 spectators. Schade said the Ogden Pioneer Days Committee expects similar numbers this year.
Schade said planning for the parade usually begins in December.
The year's parade grand marshal will be Dave Howells. According to their website, Howells has been involved with Ogden Pioneer Days for more than 40 years, first joining the committee in 1978. He served as chairman for three years in the late 1990s and was instrumental in the creation of the Ogden Pioneer Heritage Foundation to continue the celebration.
For more information or a full schedule of events for upcoming celebration, visit www.ogdenpioneerdays.com.