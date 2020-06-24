LAYTON — Interstate 15 through Layton will be closed in both directions this weekend.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason said the freeway will be closed between the Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive each night from June 26-28 while crews demolish portions of the Gentile Street bridge. The stretch of I-15 will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, reopening at 8 a.m. Saturday. On Saturday night, the freeway will close again at 10 p.m., reopening at 9 a.m. Sunday. Finally, I-15 will close at 9 p.m. Sunday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 29.
Gleason said that during the closures, all traffic will be detoured off the freeway and onto Main Street, then back to I-15. Motorists should plan for delays and allow extra time to travel the detour route.
According to a UDOT press release, the Gentile Street bridge is being widened and the driving surface is being replaced as part of the department’s $175 million I-15 Express Lanes project.
Crews are working to widen I-15 and extend the Express Lanes in both directions from Layton to Riverdale.
While the bridge is under construction, drivers must use Main Street and the Layton Parkway to cross Interstate 15. Layton's Church Street bridge, which had been closed for 6 months as part of the Express Lanes project, is now open again.
UDOT says the freeway project will improve traffic flow and reduce delays along I-15, while updating aging infrastructure on local streets.
As part of the project, the I-15 bridge over 200 South in Clearfield will also be rebuilt, the interchanges at 5600 South in Roy and at Riverdale Road will be redesigned, and concrete panels on the freeway from Hill Field Road to I-84 will be replaced. Five other bridges over the freeway will be widened, and new ramp meters will be installed at four locations.
Work on the project began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.