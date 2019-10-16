PLEASANT VIEW — Students will soon be able to attend school at Weber School District's new Orchard Springs Elementary building.
The building, which cost $21.6 million, wasn't ready for students at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year due to construction being behind schedule.
It's still not completely finished, but there will be enough classroom space to house all of the students who are supposed to be attending the school starting Monday, Nov. 4.
"Being able to share a date for partial occupancy is exciting," said Principal Mary Jo Williams in an email to parents shared by the district. "We appreciate your patience and support as we work through this process."
Classes will not be held on Friday, Nov. 1, and all Orchard Springs students will stay home that day while their teachers pack up their classrooms, which are spread across five other elementary schools.
Grand-opening ceremonies for the building will not be held until it is complete, she said.
Common areas — including the cafeteria, gym, office, library, special education room and maker spaces — will all be ready for occupancy, according to the email sent to parents.
Not all classes will take place in their permanent homes. Only the pods (groups of five classrooms) for second, third, fifth and sixth grade are ready.
Special education preschool, kindergarten, first and fourth grade classes have been placed in other pods until their pods are ready.
The district's two new elementary schools that were slated to open this year, Orchard Springs and Silver Ridge in Farr West, have designs that are almost identical, save for an extra wing on Silver Ridge where special education services will be housed. Silver Ridge cost $24 million, according to earlier reporting by the Standard-Examiner.
Construction on both schools began in spring of 2018.
Despite similarities between the two schools, different contractors managed the projects.
Silver Ridge was built by R&O Construction, based in Ogden. Orchard Springs is being built by DWA (Darrell W. Anderson) Construction, Inc., based in Logan.
The district may have legal recourse, since the contract with DWA included a deadline, Findlay said in August. Penalties for DWA could include a fine or other damages.