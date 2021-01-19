LAYTON — Layton City and the Utah Department of Transportation have solidified an agreement that will bring some much-needed parking space to the city's east bench.
Earlier this month, the two entities finalized a contract that details plans for the construction and maintenance of what will be a new park-and-ride lot on Oak Hills Drive, near U.S. 89.
Terry Coburn, Layton's director of public works, said the project will fold into UDOT's Davis County U.S. 89 renovation project — a $490 million reconstruction of the highway that began last year, but will continue through 2023. When the project is finished, U.S. 89 will be rebuilt and widened to six lanes from Main Street in Farmington to State Road 193 in Layton.
As for the park-and ride facility, Coburn said it will be designed and built as UDOT works through the U.S. 89 project. The operation, maintenance and policing of the site will be handled by Layton City. In addition to building the lot, UDOT will be responsible for maintaining the lot's pavement surface and markings. Coburn said Layton has a similar agreement in place with the state for a commuter park-and-ride on U.S. 89 near Antelope Drive.
As their main function, park-and-ride lots are located at or near Utah Transit Authority stops, allowing commuters to park their vehicles at the site, and then access transit. The lots are located in various places across the Wasatch Front and include a wide scope of owners. For example, in addition to lots owned by governmental entities, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also allows some of its church house parking lots to be used. Use of the private lots is governed by the individual owners.
City officials say the new Layton park-and-ride project is significant not only for the expanded access to transit, but also because the facility will provide overflow parking (particularly on weekends) for the popular Adams Canyon trailhead parking lot.
Located next to the intersection of U.S. 89 and Oak Hills Drive in Layton, the trailhead is so popular with hikers that the parking lot is often full, leaving many hikers to park on North Eastside Drive between the street and the highway. In a separate, ongoing project, also included in UDOT's U.S. 89 work, the trailhead will get a new, 100-stall parking lot, bathrooms, water fountains and an informational kiosk. The park-and-ride will include an additional 50 stalls.
"In essence ... the park-and-ride could act as an overflow for (the Adams Canyon lot) on those busy weekends that we've experienced in the past," said Layton Mayor Joy Petro.
The combined total of the work is around $1 million, funds that are coming from Proposition 1, the 2015 ballot measure that increased sales tax by a quarter-cent to help municipalities and the UTA fund transportation projects, and from a Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant out of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Standard-Examiner reporter Patrick Carr contributed to this story.