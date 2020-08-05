OGDEN — The Ogden City Council is poised to approve a heavily deliberated development, now years in the making, so long as one final hurdle is cleared later this month.
On Aug. 18, the council will vote on whether or not to approve an amended development agreement for a project that will bring a 30-unit townhome complex to a plot of land at 100 W. 2nd St. Vacant for decades, Davis County developer Shawn Strong, of Parkridge Inc., wants to build five two-level residential buildings on the 3-acre piece of property, a facility that would include 30 total housing units.
The development would feature attached two-car garages for each unit, with two parking stalls in the driveways for guests, according planning commission documents. The site would also include an interconnecting driveway, landscaping, walkways, parking and recreation amenities.
The amended agreement, which has already been recommended for approval by the Ogden Planning Commission, would change construction deadlines because of delays in the process to get the plan approved, and would reduce the amount of trees originally proposed for the complex by 60, according to Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery.
The property sits on the northwest corner of 2nd Street and Wall Avenue, adjacent to the historic Bingham's Fort neighborhood. Strong and another developer who owned the land before him have been trying to get the city to approve a townhome development since 2018.
Last year, the council approved a rezone on the parcel, changing the property from single-family to multiple-family residential. Before that, Eduardo Hernandez-Orozco, of Strategga Design and Construction LLC, had asked the city for the rezone so he could build a similar development on the property. But since that council approval, Hernandez-Orozco sold the property to Strong, whose proposal was slightly different.
Throughout the process, residents near the proposed townhome complex have expressed concerns about the impact it could have on the west 2nd Street neighborhood, citing things like traffic increases, garbage removal, parking, pedestrian safety and the development’s fit with a neighborhood that is a historic pioneer area.
Montgomery said amended development agreements aren't unusual, and in this case, the planning department feels there's good cause to make the amendment. He said the development, which is called "Fenway Fields," would be required to be complete by next August. He said the tree reduction has been deemed necessary, upon further review of the plan, to give room for vegetation to grow and to prevent tree growth into the buildings.
Components of the original agreement meant to appease concerned residents in the area are still part of the plan. Those include a minimum of 30% onsite landscaping and open space, playgrounds, fitness areas, a dog park, walking paths and a historical monument and art feature on the corner of 2nd and Wall to reference the Bingham's Fort history.
Council member Ben Nadolski said the development will be more beneficial than the empty lot that has occupied the space for decades. Council member Marcia White said she's heard often from constituents asking about the status of the land.
During a Tuesday night discussion, the council seemed amenable to the new plan, but want Strong to get a letter of approval on the tree reduction from the city's Urban Forestry Department.